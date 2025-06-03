Police Ban Emirs Sanusi, Bayero From Holding Sallah Durbar

Share

The Kano State Police Command has once again prohibited all forms of Sallah celebrations by the two Emirs of Kano—Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero—including the traditional Durbar processions, citing security concerns and the need to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

The directive, which was issued in collaboration with other security agencies, reaffirms the total ban on Durbar activities ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebrations throughout the state.

He urged worshippers to be law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully, assuring that security personnel are ready to protect lives and property.

The police reiterated that a similar ban was placed during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations following credible intelligence that miscreants were planning to exploit the events to disrupt public order.

According to the command, those security concerns remain, necessitating the continued enforcement of the ban.

Kiyawa said the decision was made after consultations with security stakeholders and based on intelligence reports indicating that certain groups were planning to use the Durbar festivities to instigate violence and unrest.

As part of its enforcement strategy, the command has outlined measures for strict compliance, including a ban on horse or animal riding during the festivities, restrictions on car racing and reckless driving, prohibition of unlawful possession or display of firearms, and a warning against carrying any item that could cause fear or suspicion.

Parents and guardians were advised to caution their children and wards against involvement in any subversive activities, with the police emphasizing that any breach of these measures will be met with full enforcement of the law.

The police further urged residents to avoid any actions that could jeopardize public peace and safety.

While calling for prayers for the peace of the state and the nation, the command also extended condolences to the families of Kano athletes who tragically lost their lives in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival.

The statement concluded with a goodwill message wishing residents a happy Sallah in advance.

