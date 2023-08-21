Police Ban All Forms Of Protests In Kano

CP Mohammed Usain Gumel, the Commissioner of Police of Kano State Police Command has issued an immediate ban on all kinds of protest in the state.

New Telegraph reports that Gumel issued the order after members of the opposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) urged supporters to demonstrate against alleged judicial bribery.

According to Gumel, any attempt to disobey the directive would be treated as an offence against National Security.

He said, “Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organizers, as well as the umbrella body, should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offence against National Security.

“Finally, this Police Command is ever grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability and the overall interest of all.”