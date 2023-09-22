Police Awaiting Result After Mohbad’s Autopsy

…Arrest Nurse Who Injected Him

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the autopsy conducted on Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Moh- bad, has been concluded. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this yesterday, said, “Autopsy has been concluded.

Awaiting results.” This followed the exhumation of the corpse of the late musician earlier in the day at Ikorodu. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who had disclosed the exhumation in his X handle yesterday, also announced that the nurse who allegedly gave the musician injection on the day he died has been arrested.

It would be recalled that music lovers were hit with the news of the death of the singer, aged 27 on September 12, 2023. According to him, autopsy will commence immediately as announced earlier in order to assist the team in their investigation about circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the musician.

It was reported that the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had last week constituted a special team to unravel the cause of death of the musician. The command in a statement said that the team was drawn from the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba.

Hundeyin, however said that in aid of the initiative, the Lagos State government had pledged its total support to the special investigation team in all ways required, to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise. Also, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance while consulting with the state police boss earlier on Saturday on how best to ensure that the case was expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson said the nurse who injected the musician is in their custody, “I confirm that to you,” Hundeyin said.