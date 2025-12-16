Police Avert Explosion, Recover Unexploded Ordnance In Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has averted a potential explosion in Maiduguri following the recovery and neutralisation of an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) discovered beneath a telecommunications mast.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Nahum Anipr, said in a statement yesterday that the device was found at Chuskon, Federal Low Cost Area, Maiduguri.

He said the incident was reported at about 11:06 a.m. through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ITE Police Division, after residents sighted a suspected explosive device beneath a network mast in the area.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, promptly directed the Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13, Maiduguri, to mobilise to the scene.

“The EOD-CBRN team swiftly responded, cordoned off the area and, in line with standard operating procedures, successfully rendered the device safe,” Anipr said.

He explained that preliminary assessment revealed that the UXO, which had two protruding wires, was strategically planted by yetto-be-identified persons with the intent to cause damage and endanger public safety. Items recovered at the scene included a hand plier, a T-shirt and a pair of shoes.