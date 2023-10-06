Police: Auxiliary Nurse Prime Suspect In Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command has identified Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who injected late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad before his demise as the prime suspect in the sudden demise of the 27-year-old singer.

The State Command also identified Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley, Lagos Socialite and show promoter, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and one other as suspects.

New Telegraph recalls that MohBad tragically died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 in a controversial situation as the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained,

This, however, led Nigerians to storm the streets of Lagos to protest in order for justice to be served for the singer’s sudden demise.

Amid controversies surrounding his death, old videos of the Afrobeats singer alleging bullying and physical assault by Sam Larry, resurfaced online.

However, in a new update, the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, in a press briefing held in Ikeja on Friday said Ogedengbe administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to the late singer.

Owohunwa revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12.

It is said that the medications triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions.

According to Idowu Owohunwa, Ogedengbe was unqualified to perform the role of a home nurse and did so in a non-clinical environment and professionally negligent manner.

Speaking further, another named suspect was Mohbad’s childhood friend whose name is Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni better known as Primeboy.

The police commissioner disclosed that Primeboy attended a show with Mohbad on September 10, which culminated in a physical fight between the two that led to the late singer’s injury.

Owohunwa added, “The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death.”

Other suspects also include Sam Larry, whose real name is Samson Balogun, who has also been arrested and remained in detention for being complicit in the Afrobeats star’s death and in relation to viral videos by the deceased about bullying and assault.

Not leaving out his former record label boss, Abdul-Aziz Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, was also arrested and is still in detention over similar allegations.

However, the police commissioner stated that the exhumation of Mohbad’s remains, autopsy, and toxicology test which were undertaken on September 21, are still on the waitlist as the results of the autopsy and toxicology were being awaited.