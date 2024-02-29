Police Assurs Nigeria’s Security Is Getting Better

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday assured Nigerians that the security situation is getting better.

Adejobi who spoke during the presentation of awards to the overall winner of the boxing and archery competitions in the 14th Biennial Nigeria Police Game, BIPOGA 2024 in Ibadan on Wednesday said, “The security situation is getting better; I don’t agree that it is getting worse. It is improving.”

According to him, most of the unfortunate stories of insecurity being circulated on social media were old stories.

He said, “They are being recycled to make people think they are current incidents. Actually, they are not. “You cannot see any media house publishing these stories the way we have them on social media.

“The security situation in Nigeria is not bad. Let us always analyse the situation based on empirical facts and not just on speculation,”

Adejobi confirmed that the Nigeria Police Force collates data and has information on the security situation from all its offices.

He also said statements have been issued to tell Nigerians that most of the kidnapping cases were fake and some suspects behind the fake news have been paraded.

He added, “It is not in all situations that these incidents are real; some people fake and plan kidnappings to get ransom from their families.”

“Let us always differentiate between the real and staged kidnapping.”

Speaking further, Adejobi stated that the police were not denying the fact that there are isolated cases of insecurity, but pointed out that the force had arrested and neutralised many kidnappers.

In conclusion, he assured Nigerians that the police and other security agencies in Nigeria would continue to collaborate towards securing the country.