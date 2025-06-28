Police Assure Maximum Security At Awka Fun City Mega Festival

The Anambra State Police Command has assured visitors of maximum security at this Saturday’s Awka Mega Festival, set to officially open this afternoon at the newly commissioned Solution Fun City.

Security operatives from eight key agencies—including the Police, Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and local vigilante groups—have been deployed to secure the venue and strategic points along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

Additionally, state-of-the-art security cameras and a dedicated security situation room have been installed to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order.

It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during a recent working visit to Anambra, commissioned the Solution Fun City. He described it as a hub for entertainment and relaxation and encouraged other states to emulate Anambra’s example.

The facility, initiated in the first year of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, was completed and commissioned within three years.

Speaking on the festival, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Chief Don Onyenji, said the event will feature musical performances by renowned artistes such as Flavour N’abania and Umu Obiligbo, along with top comedians and other entertainers.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, noted:

“The Police-led security force has fortified the area in and around Solution Fun City today, June 28, 2028, in preparation for its grand opening.

This deployment is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees.”

He added that the deployment includes conventional police officers, the Police Mobile Force, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, intelligence and investigative operatives, and traffic control units.

“Security monitoring, no doubt, assists in nipping any untoward situation in the bud,” Ikenga emphasized.

As of press time, heavy traffic was being experienced around the venue as attendees and guests from within and outside the state arrived in large numbers. The FRSC and other traffic operatives have been working tirelessly to manage vehicular movement in and out of the festival grounds.