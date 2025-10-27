Police Assure Motorists Of Safety On Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents and motorists of adequate security following purported reports of protests and disruption of movement on the Third Mainland Bridge by some youths in the Oworonshoki area.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Monday, October 27, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the police are aware of information circulating about a potential disruption around the Oworonshoki area of the Third Mainland Bridge. They have taken proactive measures to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

She confirmed that officers have been fully deployed to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent any obstruction or breach of the peace.

However, she urged residents to carry on with their normal activities without fear and to cooperate with security personnel as they perform their duties.

READ ALSO:

This reassurance comes amid growing public concern over recent online messages warning of possible unrest or traffic disruptions on the Third Mainland Bridge, which is one of the busiest routes connecting the Lagos Mainland to the Island.

“The Command reiterated its readiness to respond swiftly to any threats that could disturb the peace and stability of the state.

It was gathered that the move by Oworonshoki youth to disrupt movement on the Third Mainland Bridge was triggered by unconfirmed reports that operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force attacked Oworonsoki residents during a demolition exercise carried out by the Lagos State Task Force in the area recently.

In another statement issued on Sunday, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force described the report as “entirely false, mischievously published to misrepresent.”

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify and set the record straight on the misleading reports circulating on social media alleging that armed policemen attacked residents during an ongoing demolition exercise carried out by the Lagos State Government in conjunction with its Lagos State Task Force, in the Oworonshoki area.

“The reports are entirely false, mischievously published to misrepresent the facts and mislead the general public on the lawful conduct of Police personnel deployed to maintain peace and order during the government’s urban renewal exercise.

“The constitutional duty of the Police is the protection of life and property, including the lives of Public Officials at every level of Government while carrying out their lawful official duties and other responsibilities,” it added.