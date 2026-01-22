Police Assure Lekki Port Of Robust Security For Port Infrastructure

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, CP Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, has assured the management of Lekki Deep Sea Port of the command’s unwavering commitment to providing robust security for port infrastructure, personnel, cargo, and all legitimate maritime operations within the port environment.

The assurance was given during an official working visit to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, as part of sustained efforts to strengthen maritime and port security through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, the commissioner undertook an extensive tour of critical port facilities and infrastructure, during which she received detailed briefings on operational activities, existing security architecture, and emerging security challenges within the port.

CP Agbaminoja was received by the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr. Wang Qiang, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Mr. Yang Xixiong, alongside the Port Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Anda, and other members of the port management team.

Also present were representatives of key security and regulatory agencies operating within the port corridor, including the Department of State Services (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The commissioner also paid a courtesy visit to the Lekki Free Trade Zone Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, where she was received by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller H.K.A. Abubakar, and members of the management team. Discussions focused on strengthening operational synergy, intelligence sharing, and coordinated responses to security and economic threats within the Lekki port corridor and the Free Trade Zone.

CP Agbaminoja further visited the Lekki Deep Sea Port Police Divisional Headquarters, where she interacted with officers and men of the division, charging them to remain professional, vigilant, and proactive in the discharge of their duties in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

In continuation of her tour of duty, the commissioner also visited the Niger-Dock Integrated Free Zone, where she was received by the Managing Director of Snake Island Management Company (SIMCO), Mr. Semiu Akorede, alongside representatives of various security agencies. She was conducted on a guided tour of facilities within the free zone, including the Niger-Dock Police Division, and held a strategic meeting with SIMCO management and representatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The commissioner reiterated that the command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and enabling environment for maritime trade, investment, and economic growth across Nigeria’s western ports.