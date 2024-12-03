Police Arrests Wanted Highway Robbery Kingpin, 7 Others In Benue

Share

…Weapons recovered from suspects

The Benue State Police Command announced the arrest of the suspected leader of the vicious highway robbers along the Makurdi-Lafia road on Monday.

Those arrested included a woman and the suspect Terhemba Dabo ‘m’ aka Kough, 29 years, who hails from the Udei community in the Guma Local Government area of the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, was nabbed alongside seven others.

CP Yabanet named the other gang members apprehended to include: “one Kwaghve Asemapav, Aondonenga Awarga, Nongun Mbakuugh, Nomsoo Rapheal, Kpaver Godwin, Joseph Jimeshio and Desen Kaashima ‘f’ all of Udei town”.

The Police boss said, “In an unrelenting onslaught against criminal activities, operatives of Benue State Police Command arrested the suspected leader of the vicious highway robbers along Makurdi- Lafia road on 02/12/2024 at about 1000hrs following intelligence gathered.

“Terhemba Dabo ‘m’ aka Kough 29yr of Udei, Guma Local Government Area has been on the wanted list of the Police until information was gathered that the said suspect has been in his hideout around the International Market area where he was arrested.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of other gang members in Udei.

“These suspects led the Police to the camp where the following exhibits were recovered; one (1) G-3 rifle, three (3) pairs of camouflage uniforms, one (1) bulletproof jacket, one (1) beret, one (1) police uniform, black boot and carved wooden rifle”.

CP Yabanet said the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that a detailed investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects at large.

He warned criminals within the state to desist from criminal activities or relocate as the command, under his watch will not accommodate criminals.

He said the suspects would be taken to court after completion of the investigation.

