Police Arrests Suspected Killer Of Rivers DPO (Video)

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a member of the Iceland Cult gang led by Gift David Okpara Okpolowu, also known as 2-Baba, who is accused of being involved in the brutal murder of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bako Angbashim of Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara placed a N100m bounty on the leader of the gang Gift David Okpara Okpolowu after he declared him and all his associates wanted for their alleged involvement in the murder of Angbashim.

DPO Bako Angbashim was tragically killed in a brutal manner in the Odumude community of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State on a Friday night, allegedly by suspected cultists.

In a video circulating on social media, one of the members of the Iceland cult arrested by the police detailed the murder of the deceased DPO and the location where his body was buried.

READ ALSO:

He claimed that the gang’s leader, Gift Opara Okpolowu (also known as 2-baba), possessed more than 40 firearms that were allegedly used to confront rival cults and adversaries.

He also said the leader of the gang has over 40 guns used to combat rival cults and oppositions.

Watch the video below;