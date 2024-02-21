Police Arrests Man For Selling Drugs In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 67-year-old man identified as Orji Isaac over involvement in drug dealing in the Yaba area of the state.

The Command confirmed Orji’s arrest in a post shared on its X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Wednesday; snoting that Isaac was arrested while selling drugs to a 22-year-old man, Lekan Ganiyu.

“Police officers of Sabo Division, while embarking on surveillance patrol busted a drug dealer, Isaac, while selling drugs to Ganiyu.

“The duo will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations, ” it stated.

The command appealed to the public to always say ‘No to drugs’.