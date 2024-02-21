New Telegraph

February 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Arrests Man…

Police Arrests Man For Selling Drugs In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 67-year-old man identified as Orji Isaac over involvement in drug dealing in the Yaba area of the state.

The Command confirmed Orji’s arrest in a post shared on its X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Wednesday; snoting that Isaac was arrested while selling drugs to a 22-year-old man, Lekan Ganiyu.

READ ALSO:

“Police officers of Sabo Division, while embarking on surveillance patrol busted a drug dealer, Isaac, while selling drugs to Ganiyu.

“The duo will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations, ” it stated.

The command appealed to the public to always say ‘No to drugs’.

Tags:

Read Previous

Lucrative Canvas: Harriet Parkes’ Art Targets 30-40% Annual Investment Growth
Read Next

Senate Confirms Kelechi Ohiri As NHIA DG