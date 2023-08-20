Police Arrests Herder For Chopping Off Man’s Hands In Plateau

A Fulani herdsman identified as Abdulrahman Kaila has been reportedly detained by the Plateau State Police Command for allegedly chopping off a farmer’s hand in Lakushi hamlet, Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

Last week, a video of a farmer holding his amputated right hand while blood trickled to the ground went viral on social media.

In the brief video, he is heard telling three guys that a Fulani herder amputated his hand after he ordered him to move the herd out of his field.

The two guys then suggested that the farmer, who was seen to be bleeding heavily, go to the hospital for treatment while they reported the event to the police.

Alabo Alfred, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, told newsmen in Jos on Sunday that plans had been finalised for the suspect to be arraigned in court.

The PPRO said, “We have arrested the suspect who chopped off a person’s hand. He is in our custody right now. We were able to arrest him through our intelligence network. So it is not as if he surrendered himself willingly. It is our strategy at play and we won’t disclose it.

“When police got the news, the commissioner of police instructed the DPO to go after the perpetrator, and after a swift reaction by the DPO, the suspect was arrested and he gave us his reason for cutting the hand of the farmer,

“The only thing I can tell you is that investigation has been concluded and the suspect will be charged in court tomorrow (Monday) or next tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Sources at the command headquarters in Jos on Sunday quoted the suspect as saying during interrogation, “I was grazing when the farmer stopped me and asked me to go back as the area where I was grazing is a rice farm.

“When I got back, he complained that his farm was destroyed by the cattle. I then pushed the cattle and before you know it, we started quarrelling. While we were quarrelling, I didn’t know how I cut off his hand. I did it out of my wish.”