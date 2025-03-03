Police Arrests 5 Suspected Kidnappers In Anambra, Recover Arms

Share

Anambra State Police Command yesterday arrested five persons suspected to be among a kidnaping gang that has been operating around Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the arrest was the result of operational review and safety emplacement introduced by the new Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, at his inception in office.

Her said, “In separate operations, Police arrested a total of five suspects in a case of kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, recovered a locally made Beretta pistol and a suspected stolen vehicle.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

