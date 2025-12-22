Police Arrest Woman, Accomplice For Faking Abduction

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 26-yearold housewife, Misturah Bada, and a 30-year-old man, Adedamola Daniel, for allegedly staging the lady’s kidnap to extort N2.5 million from her husband who is based in South Africa.

The arrest followed investigations into a kidnapping report received by the Command on November 24. Police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the woman’s husband contacted the police through an emergency line, claiming that his wife had been abducted by armed men who initially demanded a ransom of N10 million but later reduced it to N3 million.

According to the police, despite paying N2.5 million, the supposed kidnappers refused to release the woman, prompting intensified investigations by the Command.