Police Arrest Wanted Suspected Traffic Robber in Lagos

An 18-year-old, wanted suspected traffic robber operating at Ijora Badia and it’s environs, Olawale Odunsi, has eventually been arrested by the police in Lagos. The suspect was arrest- ed yesterday by the police after being on his trail for the last six months.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said operatives of the Ijora Badia Division have embarked on actionable intelligence gathering about the activities of the suspected traffic robber before his arrest. He said that the suspect had allegedly been involved in many traffic robberies at Iganmu and Ijora Under Bridge areas and environs.

"Many victims of the suspect described him as a deadly attacker with his dreadlocks." He evaded arrest several times in the past. Fortunately, on Tuesday, at

about 3.30 p.m., acting on an intelligence gathered that the suspect and his terror gang members were about to operate at Iganmu under bridge, “Operatives from Ijora Badia Division were quickly mobilised to the scene and the suspect was arrested while coming out from his criminal hideout. “His gang members escaped from the scene. The suspect was taken to the station, where he confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.