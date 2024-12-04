Police Arrest Wanted Suspected Highway Robber, 7 Others In Benue

Share

The Benue State Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of suspected leader of the vicious highway robbers along Makurdi-Lafia road on Monday.

Those arrested included a woman. The suspect, Terhemba Dabo ‘m’ aka Kough, 29yr, who hails from Udei community in Guma Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, was nabbed alongside seven others. CP Yabanet named the other gang members apprehended to include:

“one Kwaghve Asemapav, Aondonenga Awarga, Nongun Mbakuugh, Nomsoo Rapheal, Kpaver Godwin, Joseph Jimeshio and Desen Kaashima ‘f’ all of Udei town.”

The Police boss said, “in an unrelenting onslaught against criminal activities, operatives of Benue State Police Command arrested suspected leader of the vicious highway robbers along Makurdi- Lafia road on 02/12/2024, at about 1000hrs following intelligence gathered.

“Terhemba Dabo ‘m’ aka Kough 29yr of Udei, Guma Local Government Area has been on the wanted list of the police until information was gathered that the said suspect has been in his hideout around International Market area where he was arrested. “Further investigation led to the arrest of other gang members in Udei.

“These suspects led the Police to the camp where the following exhibits were recovered; one G-3 rifle, three pairs of camouflage uniforms, one bullet proof jacket, one beret, one police uniform, black boot and carved wooden rifle.”

CP Yabanet said the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that detailed investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects at large.

