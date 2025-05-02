New Telegraph

May 2, 2025
  3. Police Arrest VeryDarkman

Police Arrest VeryDarkman

  • May 2, 2025
  • 1 minute read

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested popular Nigerian social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), in Abuja. His lawyer, Denise Adeyanju, confirmed the arrest on his X account on Friday. The arrest took place in a Nigerian bank in Abuja.

Adeyanju wrote. “JUST IN: VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime.”

In a follow-up message, he added, “A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park, but they left his mum alone.”

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the time of this report, with more information expected to emerge soon. The police are yet to officially comment on the arrest.

 

