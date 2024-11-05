Police Arrest Two Suspects For Dehumanizing Teenage Girls In Ebonyi

Share

Ebonyi State Police Command have arrested one Dennis Ali and Ituma Sunday who were alleged to be the primary suspects in a viral video where two teenage girls were flogged, stripped and dehumanized.

In a statement released by the Command Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu said the incident occured in November 2023 at Ojiegbe Ngbo community Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

The video went viral at the weekend, more than one year after the incident occured and was forwarded to the State Commissioner of Police and other police personnel which led to the arrest of the suspects last Monday.

The Statement noted that the dehumanized girls were between the ages of 15 and 16 and were subjected to inhuman treatment which is against the law of the land.

“Criminal cases have legal punishment as stipulated in the criminal code, if anyone is caught in such a situation the person should be handed over to the police, this treatment is too much for those small under-age girls”

According to the Statement, “On assumption of office CP. Anthonia Uche-Anya, emphasized the need to eradicate jungle justice, and self-help in criminal justice.

It reaffirms the commitment of the Command to dislodge such practices in the State with the support of residents.

The Statement reiterated that those involved in the heinous acts will face the full weight of the law.

