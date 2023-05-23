Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Delta

The Police Division of Oghara, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested two suspected armed robbers from their criminal hideout in the community.

New Telegraph gathered that the Police were able to retrieve several weapons from the suspects which include; (1) pump action gun, two (2) double barrel guns, cut-to-size, one (1) battle axe, and three (3) live cartridges.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the suspects 29-year-old Edafe Ajari and 24-year-old Wallis Louis from Otefe-Oghara community were arrested by a team of Policemen drawn from the Oghara Police Division and the State Investigation team.

While confirming the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen, SP Edafe said, “Investigation is ongoing.”