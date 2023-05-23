New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Arrest Two…

Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers In Delta

The Police Division of Oghara, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested two suspected armed robbers from their criminal hideout in the community.

New Telegraph gathered that the Police were able to retrieve several weapons from the suspects which include;  (1) pump action gun, two (2) double barrel guns, cut-to-size, one (1) battle axe, and three (3) live cartridges.

According to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the suspects 29-year-old Edafe Ajari and 24-year-old Wallis Louis from Otefe-Oghara community were arrested by a team of Policemen drawn from the Oghara Police Division and the State Investigation team.

While confirming the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen, SP Edafe said, “Investigation is ongoing.”

Post Views: 32
Tags:

Read Previous

Reactions Trail Nedu’s Comment On Tiwa Savage
Read Next

WHO Hints On Disease Worse Than COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023