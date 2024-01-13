Police Arrest Two Solar Battery, Generator Thieves In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a generator and solar battery from a Mosque.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mair Hassan, disclosed this to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects was based on credible information received on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Following the tip-off, the police detectives arrested the suspect and brought him to the station of Sabon Garin area of Hunkuyi Local Government Area in the state of Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The suspect was arrested for suspicious movement around the mosque.”

He, however, said that during interrogation, he confessed to having stolen a generator and solar battery at Hunkuyi and Nahuce village in their mosque.

“The suspect further stated that he sold the stolen items to the second suspect.

“Some exhibits were recovered and the investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” Hassan said.