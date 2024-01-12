Police Arrest Two Over Death Of Popular Socialite In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two persons in connection to the death of Akure base socialite, Sunday Adebayo Oladoyinbo popularly called Saybayo.

Oladoyinbo was found dead in his car after he was declared missing from his home late last year. He was later found abandoned in his car within Ijapo Estate Akure.

In a statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), Funmilayo . said the SWAT team arrested Atinuke Adeniyi and Ilesanmi Adeojo in connection with the death of the socialite.

The PPRO said “Through intelligence-led policing apprehended one Atinuke Adeniyi ‘f’ aged 29 years who claimed she and the deceased were involved in a romantic affair and that on the 9th, a day before the corpse was dumped, she and the deceased made out at a brothel in Ijapo, after which the deceased started convulsing and out of fear she abandoned him and quietly left the room.

“The suspect led the police team to the brothel where one Adeojo Ilesanmi aged 50 years, the owner of the brothel was arrested. He confessed to having driven the corpse to the scene where it was found in his brothel with claims that he was afraid when he realized the deceased died in his brothel.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said the investigation was still in progress while suspects would be charged in court after the investigation.