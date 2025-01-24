Share

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended two more suspects linked to the kidnapping of Mrs Odumosu, the wife of Retired Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu who was kidnapped last Thursday in the Arepo area of Ogun State.

Acting on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the operatives of the Lagos State CP Special Squad arrested Agbojule Smart, 27, and Keleke Michael, 30, in the early hours of Friday, January 24, 2025.

The suspects, apprehended while attempting to flee Lagos State, have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

They are part of a four-member gang, two of whom had previously been neutralized by law enforcement.

Items recovered during their arrest include ₦2,250,000, believed to be part of the ransom, two locally fabricated rifles, and 11 live cartridges.

The Inspector-General of Police commended the operatives for their swift and decisive action in arresting the suspects.

He urged the Force to maintain its high standards of efficiency in combating crime across the country.

This operation highlights the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to safeguarding citizens and ensuring public safety.

The Force remains resolute in its mission to minimize crime and establish peace nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, emphasized that the Nigeria Police will continue to prioritize public security and adopt proactive measures to deter criminal activities.

