Police Arrest Two For Kidnap, Raping Of Girl in Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two suspects,(Marvelous Imiefoh,20, and Uwaghele Samuel John, 24 ) for allegedly kidnapping and raping one Chika Okeke, 24, in the state.

The suspects were arrested by the police at Ekpoma after the victim had reported her ordeal at the police station in Ekpoma division.

Parading the suspects, the command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said Chika Okeke 24 reported to the police that she was attacked and raped by two young men who met her in front of Tipsy Fellah Club along Akure, lanre in Ekpoma.

He said the suspect solicited her company for the night and agreed on a fee of N25,000.00 for the night.

“Suddenly, the suspects instead of taking her to the hotel as agreed took her to a bush at Okopoji, Ekpoma where they attacked, raped her and forcefully collected her Infinix phone, power bank, and phone charger and transferred N19,600.00 from her Opay account into one of the suspects account Marvelous Imiefoh”.

He said the police arrested the two suspects and recovered one Infinix phone and N19,600 belonging to the victim from them, adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged in Court.

In an interview with journalists, Imiefoh denied kidnapping the victim. saying the girl was a prostitute.

“We didn’t kidnap her, she is a prostitute, we called her and bargained prize of N25,000 and took her to a hotel for a night. But we took her to the bush by the road, slept with her and collected her property”

We decided to take her to a nearby bush and sleep with her because we didn’t have the money to pay for the hotel we agreed to go and spend the night.

“But, we are ashamed of ourselves now that we have been arrested. We were arrested by the vigilante”