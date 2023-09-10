Police Arrest Togolese Over Killing Of Artisan In Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a Togolese national, Michael Agbalo, 35 for allegedly killing one Maharazu Umar, over a misunderstanding at a workplace in the state.

The suspect was said to have contracted Umar to assist him in construction work when a misunderstanding ensued after completing the job and in the process he killed the victim.

The state command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said one Clement Obagbikoko, reported at the Etete Division, Benin City that he employed the services of the suspect to assist him in carrying out construction works in his compound.

According to him, the suspect later brought the deceased who assisted him to do the job.

“When they finished he was paid and he was asked the whereabouts of Umar, he replied that he had left but while Clement’s wife was inspecting the job at about 7 pm, she found Umar’s dead body in the pool of blood within the compound”

He said they immediately called the suspect to come to the house and was arrested

Chidi said the suspect had confessed that he hit the deceased with a hammer, and he fell and died, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the hospital.

He said the case would be charged to Court soon.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he contracted Umar to assist him in his work but ended up killing him over a misunderstanding.

” After our work, I asked him to wash the shovel but he told me he wouldn’t do it and in the process, we started quarrelling. I picked up a cutlass and I hit him on his head with a hammer because he would have attacked me with the cutlass”

“When I hit him, he fell down and I left him there. But, I now regret hitting him with a hammer now that he is dead” he said.