Police Arrest Three Suspects For Attempted Murder In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended three suspects identified as Monsuru Musa, Adija Monsuru, and Shehu Dikko, for the alleged murder of a commercial motorcycle rider identified as Tijanni in the Afonta area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph gathered on Sunday from a police source in the area that the incident, which occurred last week Monday at about 6.10 pm, left the commercial motorcyclist with severe injuries on the crown of his head, neck, and lower lip.

It was further learnt that the trouble started when Monsuru stopped Tijanni and asked him to take her to the Soyeye area from Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

However, upon reaching an isolated area just before the Soyeye community, Monsuru then asked Tijanni to stop the motorcycle and allow her to call her friend who would be travelling the same route

New Telegraph also discovered that immediately after she placed the call, two more suspects, Musa and Dikko, came to the site and joined Monsuru on the motorcycle.

According to a police source, Musa and Dikko tried to strangle Tijanni by wrapping a rope around his neck and tightening it firmly.

While this was going on, Monsuru allegedly grabbed up a large piece of wooden board and struck the biker on the head, causing him to scream for help.

The police source also said, other Motorcyclists, neighbours, and a squad of officers attacked the scene and caught the three perpetrators before they could escape through a nearby thicket.

When contacted on Sunday, state Police Public Relations Officer Odutola Omolola confirmed the incident stating that the accused were part of a known syndicate and had planned to steal the motorcycle before being captured.

She further mentioned that the victim had been transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

She said, “The female passenger had borrowed the motorcyclist’s mobile phone because she wanted to call a friend who was travelling the same route. But two people arrived at the scene. The three suspects are members of the same syndicate. They specialise in stealing motorcycles. They have been arrested and will be prosecuted.”