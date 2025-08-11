Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers Caught Sharing Ransom

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Ondo State for allegedly abducting Mr. Omoniyi Eleyinmi, a staff member of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

Eleyinmi, who was kidnapped at his residence along the Akungba–Supare Akoko road recently, regained his freedom on Sunday after an undisclosed ransom was reportedly paid.

In a viral video circulating online, the suspects were seen sharing the ransom money in the forest around Ago Panu, a village located between Oba Akoko and Owo in Ondo State.

Security operatives apprehended the trio during the money-sharing session. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine if they are linked to other recent abduction cases in the region.

The police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to forestall further criminal activities in the state.