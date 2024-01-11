Police Arrest Three In Connection To Disappearance Of Newborn Baby In Nasarawa

Following the disappearance of a newly born baby at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the state Police Command has said it has launched an investigation into the occurrence, as three suspects have been arrested so far.

The State Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada who spoke on the development while briefing journalists at the command, said the case was reported on Tuesday, January 9, by the husband of the mother identified as Suleiman Abdullahi.

He, however, said the man reported the case at A-Division Police Station Lafia that his wife gave birth at DASH through a caesarean section (CS), at the hospital and the baby was stolen by a strange woman introduced to his wife by a relative who is looking after his wife at the hospital.

According to Nadada, a strange woman introduced to Abdullahi’s wife as a caregiver was the suspect.

He added that; so far, 3 suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the hospital management and workers have been assisting in their investigations.