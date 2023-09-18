Police Arrest Three For Murder Of Senator Adeola’s Aide

The Lagos State Police Command has paraded three suspects in connection to the murder of Adeniyi Sanni, an aide to Senator Solomon Adeola, also known as Yayi.

New Telegraph recalls that Sanni was killed on August 5 when he was stopped by ‘fake security’ agents at a checkpoint in Ojodu Berger, on his way to his home in Isheri, Lagos.

Briefing reporters at the command’s Headquarters in Ikeja, the State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Owohunwa stated that the suspects were arrested through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities, which brought out the best in the capacity of the Command.

READ ALSO:

The Commissioner said one brand new pistol with three live ammunition, one Beretta pistol with three live ammunition, one locally made pistol with six live cartridges, six expended cartridges, military gear comprising a military camouflage vest, jungle hat, pistol hose, and a red Honda CRV from the suspects.

Owohunwa said the arrested suspects are Fred Azeez Okuno, 43-year-old Lagosian, Lucky Idudu Michael, 33-year-old from Delta State, and Adedigba Segun, 26-year-old from Ibadan, Oyo state.

He said: “Through painstaking intelligence and investigative activities which brought out the best in the capacity of Lagos Police Command, we have succeeded in arresting the syndicate of the robbery and murder. The three suspects directly involved in the robbery and murder were arrested with three firearms, including the killer’s weapon, were recovered.”