Police Arrest Three Alleged Masterminds Behind Killing Of Mother, Six Children In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspected masterminds behind the killing of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano, an incident that occurred on January 17, 2026.

The arrest followed intelligence-led operations carried out in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to ensure that those responsible for the crime are apprehended and brought to justice.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that the operation was conducted under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

According to him, a team of police crack operatives arrested the suspects identified as Umar Auwalu (23) of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters, Isyaku Yakubu, also known as “Chebe” (40), of Sagagi Quarters, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, also known as “Wawo” (21), of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters, all in Kano.

CSP Kiyawa said the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation conducted between 10:00 p.m. on January 17 and 4:00 a.m. on January 18, 2026.

He revealed that the alleged leader of the group, Umar Auwalu, who is a nephew of the deceased housewife, reportedly confessed to the crime and further admitted that the same syndicate had been involved in other violent crimes in Kano, including previous attacks in Tudun Yola area.

Items recovered from the suspects include clothing with suspected blood stains, two mobile phones belonging to the deceased, a cutlass, a club (gora), cash allegedly taken from the scene, and other dangerous weapons.

The Police spokesperson stated that investigation is ongoing, while efforts are being intensified to uncover other possible accomplices and link the suspects to additional crimes.

The Kano State Police Command commended the officers involved in the operation and expressed appreciation to members of the public for their support, cooperation, and prayers, reassuring residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that all criminal elements face the full weight of the law.