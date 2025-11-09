Police Arrest Teenager Over Cousin’s Death In Edo

An 18-year-old boy, identified as Tega Emajuwa, has been arrested alongside two accomplices for allegedly kidnapping and killing his 12-year-old cousin, Emiliano Egwunbare, in what police suspect to be a ritual-related murder in Obagie Community, Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to sources, Emajuwa, who had been living with the victim’s parents for several months, conspired with two friends — Edugie Destiny (20) and Osayande Vincent (23) — to abduct Emiliano on September 16, 2025.

After collecting ransom from the boy’s parents, Emajuwa reportedly failed to release him.

Following the ransom payment and the boy’s con- tinued disappearance, the family alerted the police. Through coordinated intelligence efforts, detectives tracked down and arrested Emajuwa.

He later con- fessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of his two alleged accomplices. Their confessions subsequently guided investigators to a well in Obagie Community, where Emiliano’s remains were found.

Reports indicated that some of the boy’s vital organs had been removed before his body was dumped.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the matter was initially handled by the Ogida Police Division before being transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit in Benin for further investigation.

“Following sustained tactical and technical intelligence, operatives of the unit arrested three suspects — Tega Emajuwa ‘m’, aged 18, Edugie Destiny ‘m’, aged 20, and Osayande Vincent ‘m’, aged 23 — who all made confessional statements linking them to the crime,” Ikoedem stated.

“Sadly, during the course of the investigation, the victim’s body was later discovered inside a well in Obagie Community. The remains were evacuated and deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) mortuary for autopsy.”