Police Arrest Teenager, Others For Kidnapping In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old Arabi Hamet and nine others for kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abayomi Jimoh said the arrest was part of the crackdown on kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

He said the arrest was made by men of the anti-kidnapping and visiting Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to the state by the Inspector General of Police.

According to him, the joint operatives swiftly mobilized to locations along Ondo Road based on credible and actionable intelligence.

He said the intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of ten suspects believed to be connected to the kidnapping syndicate.

Apart from 18-year-old Hamet, others included Muritala Muhammed (aged;22), Mustapha Adamu (aged;20), Usman Ibrahim (aged;25), Amisu Aruna (aged;28), Asiru Abdulasis (aged;20), Abduliu Sanni (aged;22), Ibrahim Suraju (aged;20), Noah Isiaku (aged;20), and Abdulahi Suraju (aged;20)

During the operation, Jimoh said operational motorcycles and ransom money were recovered from the suspects. Also recovered were burnt currency notes, which are currently being documented as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

The police spokesman said the suspects have made useful confessional statements, detailing the individual roles each played within the syndicate.

He said relevant exhibits recovered and were being processed for a comprehensive investigation and further necessary action. Similarly, he said the Police Command is working assiduously to unravel the full scope of the syndicate’s operations and to identify and apprehend other accomplices who may still be at large.

Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police had reassured residents of the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ridding the State of kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He urged members of the public to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information, as community partnership remains vital in the fight against Kidnapping and other violent crimes.