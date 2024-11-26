Police Arrest Suspects Over Alleged Forgery Of Presidency, Ganduje Documents

Share

…incriminating documents, N1.7M recovered

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police-Special Investigation Unit have arrested 4 suspects in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery of official documents, job racketeering, impersonation, and obtaining money under false pretences.

A statement signed on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development followed a complaint by the office of the Special Assistant to the President accusing the suspects of forging documents “resembling one emanating from the office of the National Chairman, All Progressive Congress and another document with semblance to one from the State House Abuja”.

He identified those arrested as Khuzaifa Tafida ‘Zakari Abdullahi, Abdullahi Baba, and Adeyemo Morufu.

According to Adejobi, the suspects “belong(ed) to a syndicate involved in forging classified documents emanating from Government Agencies/ Organizations in the bid to deceive unsuspecting victims and extort money (sic) from them under the guise of securing a job for them at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil and other agencies of the Federal Government.

“The duo then proceeded to present the documents to the office of the Inspector-General of Police as recommendations in favour of 13 persons for the Nigeria Police 2022 Special Recruitment.

“Upon receipt of these documents with suspicion, followed by a petition from the office of the Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a discreet investigation was conducted, which led to the apprehension of Khuzaifa Tafida and Zakari Abdullahi. Further investigation would then result in the arrest of the other suspects involved.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their roles in the crime. They admitted to forging documents from several government offices to defraud unsuspecting victims, promising them enlistment and jobs at various Government Agencies.

“Some forged classified documents, stamps, the sum of One Million, Seven Hundred Thousand (N1,700,000) and other incriminating items, were recovered from them.

“With this new trend, members of the public are advised to be wary of such fraudulent elements and avoid dealing with persons and individuals offering assistance outside of due process.

