Police Arrest Suspects Of Igbinedion Education Centre Bullying Incidents

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday said it has arrested suspects of the Igbinedion Education Centre bully. The command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement she signed and made available to journalists in Benin City, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was in retaliation for an earlier insult by two underage girls to the mother of one of the boys involved in the bullying saga.

She said the suspects arrested will be charged in Family Court in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection.

She said.”The Edo State Police Command wishes to update the general public on the viral bullying incident, which has generated widespread concern and public reactions across the state.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation, the Command confirms that all individuals directly connected to the incident have been identified, while those implicated have been apprehended and are being charged to the Family Court in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident originated on Thursday, 5/03/2026, when two female students, whose names have been withheld, both aged 14, disagreed with a fellow student. During the altercation, the student reportedly uttered offensive words directed at their late father, specifically saying, “Ogun kill your papa.