Police Arrest Suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ With Human Parts In Ondo

Men of the anti-crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun Police Station, Ondo State have arrested a 24-year-old suspected to be a “Yahoo boy” with human parts in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The suspect whose name was given as Franklin Akinyosoye, was being detained at the station undergoing interrogations by the anti-crime section of the station.

The incident which occurred in the Elewuro area of the community resulted in panic and apprehension, as the head of a human was discovered in a sack inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment located in the area.

It was learnt that the human head was discovered in a black sack inside the compound by some teenagers who are children of the landlord who later raised an alarm before the matter was reported by the landlord at the station.

It was further learned that when a search operation was further conducted by the police in the rented apartment of the suspected Yahoo boy, several human parts and other items suspected to cham, human blood were also discovered by the police.

When interrogated by the police at the station, the suspect exonerated the landlord and confirmed the ownership of all the items found in his possession.

He further explained that he brought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

Speaking on the matter, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station, said the matter would be transferred to Akure the Ondo State capital as soon as the investigation is completed on the matter.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said she could not confirm whether the suspect was a ‘yahoo boy’ or not.

She said the police arrested the man with human parts and that the investigation would reveal details about the incident.