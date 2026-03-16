Police Arrest Suspected Seplat Energy Facility Vandals

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested suspects involved in the vandalisation and malicious destruction of property belonging to Seplat Energy at Mkpanak Village in Ibeno Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations officer, DSP Timfon John, told journalists yesterday that on 11th March, 2026 at about 1200 hours, the Police received a distress call from the Security Control Room of Seplat Energy Company reporting that a group of youths allegedly led by their youth leader, one, James Eshiet (M), had vandalized and maliciously damaged the company’s signpost and were attempting to forcefully gain access into the facility with the intention of destroying other critical installations.

According to her, “Acting swiftly on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, operatives of the Command immediately mobilized to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operatives discovered that the company’s signpost had already been forcefully pulled down and destroyed. The hoodlums, numbering about twenty-five (25), violently resisted arrest and attempted to obstruct police operations.