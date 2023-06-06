New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
Police Arrest Suspected Robber With Gun In Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect identified as Jumabi Nwike, 36 while robbing one Abiodun Michael of his belongings in Edo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, June 4, in Jattu. Etsako West local government of Edo State.

It was also gathered that the suspect who was arrested by a mob while disposing of his victim of his belongings was almost lynched before the police arrived at the scene.

The State’s Command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in Jattu received information that one Jumabi Nwike, 36 was accosted by an angry mob while robbing one Abiodun Michael in Ibe Road, Jattu of his belongings.

” The police operative mobilize to the scene and rescued the suspect from the mob with multiple injuries on his body, and one locally made double barrel pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

SP Chidi said an investigation has commenced on the matter and that as soon as the investigation is complete, the suspect would be charged in Court.

He assured residents of the state that the police are ready to fight crime and criminality to the barest minimum and charged the public to always give the police useful information to effectively fight crime.

