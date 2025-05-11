Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of NDU Graduates

Share

Seventeen suspected cultists were arrested on Saturday along the Tombia-Amassoma Road in connection with the killing of two graduates of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

Among the suspects are four individuals believed to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, who allegedly sponsored the killings.

A senior police officer revealed that the arrests were made during a stop-and-search operation carried out by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), led by CSP Bishop Elemide.

According to the officer, the squad intercepted a Suzuki mini-bus carrying 13 young men. Some of them were stained with blood, and bloodied machetes were found in the vehicle.

“We suspected foul play immediately. Upon interrogation, it was discovered they had used two mini-buses to flee the crime scene. One broke down, so they crammed into the other,” the officer said.

Another police source disclosed that the suspects are believed to be members of the notorious Vikings cult group and that the killings were allegedly funded by the four Yahoo Boys.

The Bayelsa State Police Command spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the arrests, stating that investigations are ongoing to determine each suspect’s level of involvement.

There are conflicting reports about the identities of the slain graduates, with some claiming they were members of the Neo Black Movement (Black Axe/Aye) and others suggesting they belonged to the Bobos cult group.

In the wake of the incident, members of the Vikings cult group across institutions in Bayelsa have reportedly gone into hiding, fearing reprisal attacks.

The state capital, Yenagoa, has been witnessing a surge in cult-related violence. In the past week, multiple gun battles between rival groups have been reported.

On Sunday morning, a violent clash between two cult gangs at the Swali Ultra Modern Market resulted in the death of one person, causing panic among traders and residents.

While some police sources attributed the gunfire to officers pursuing cult suspects in a vehicle with covered number plates, others maintained it was a confrontation between rival groups.

A senior police officer assured the public that the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, is working tirelessly with his team to end the violence.

“We are seriously committed to ending these nefarious cult clashes and ensuring those involved face justice. Several arrests have been made, and the state government is supporting our efforts,” he said.

He also issued a stern warning to politicians, urging them not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

