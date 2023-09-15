New Telegraph

September 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Arrest Suspected…

Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Area Commander in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one of the suspected killers of the Area Commander in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect before newsmen at the Command headquarters in Katsina, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said the notorious arm bandit has been on the command’s wanted list for a series of offences including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other heinous crimes.

He said: “On August 30, 2023, at about 1730 hrs., based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in arresting one Saidu Yaro, alias ‘Sabon Jini’’, aged 30-years-old, of Tsaskiya Village, Safana LGA, a suspected notorious arm bandit, who has been on the command’s wanted list.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Hussaini of Kag- ara Village, Dutsinma LGA.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect, under the command of one Abubakar Jankare, a suspected notorious bandit leader, conspired with one Usman Modi-Modi, ‘m’, Auta Nokia, ‘m’, and Sule Malam Aibo, amongst others, now at large, to ambush the late Area Commander Dutsinma, ACP Aminu Umar, in an encounter that led to the death of the officer and one other.

Read Previous

Family Sends SOS to IGP as Armed Policemen Rescue Murder Suspect From Homicide Team
Read Next

Access to Quality Education My Top Priority –Oborevwori