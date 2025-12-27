Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested some suspected kidnappers and recovered illegal firearms during week-long tactical security operations across the state.

The operations, carried out between December 21 and 26, 2025, followed intensified patrols and intelligence-led actions aimed at dismantling kidnapping networks and curbing the spread of illicit weapons. This was disclosed in a statement released by the command spokesman, SP Bashar Usman, on Friday.

“In Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, police arrested a suspect identified as Iliya D. Bano of Yarbuga village for allegedly threatening the village head of Yar Ali village and another resident with kidnapping unless a ransom of ₦500,000 was paid.

“The suspect confessed during interrogation and provided useful information, including the identity of an accomplice who is currently at large,” Usman said.

In a related incident within the same local government area, another suspect, Danisa Yakub of Tafki village, was apprehended for allegedly demanding ₦1 million from a resident of Koliko village under threats of abduction.

“During the investigation, the suspect admitted his involvement in an earlier kidnapping case in the area,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, in Kalgo Local Government Area, operatives recovered ten locally fabricated firearms from three suspects—Aliyu Muhammad Sambawa, Salihu Haruna, and Suleiman Isah—who were unable to offer satisfactory explanations for possessing the weapons.

Reacting to the arrests, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Sani, said the successes were a product of sustained patrols and actionable intelligence.

“These arrests and recoveries are the outcome of our commitment to proactive policing and intelligence-driven operations across Kebbi State,” CP Sani said.

He assured residents that investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would face prosecution. “All suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he added.

The police commissioner also appealed to members of the public to support security agencies by sharing timely information.

“We urge residents to continue cooperating with the Police by promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

The Command reaffirmed its resolve to sustain pressure on criminal elements and maintain peace across the state. Earlier, the Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of two notorious kidnapping kingpins whose operations spanned across four northern states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects were apprehended during a high-stakes covert operation in Kwara State.