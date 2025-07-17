Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Others In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested five suspects in connection with a string of serious crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, cultism, and murder.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the police confirmed the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of stolen items including firearms, vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Recovered items include a black Lexus Jeep (Registration No: GGE 197 JJ), a silver Toyota Camry Muscle (Registration No: BDG 684 HW), a 3½ bed frame, a 3½ mattress, four locally made single-barrel guns, and one cut-to-size double-barrel gun. Other recovered items include two Nokia C32 Android phones and several valuable documents.

The suspects were identified as Michael Ojo (27), Dotun Olumide (34), Adeboye Damilare Blessing (23), Taiwo Awoniran (28), and Onah David (29).

According to Ojelabi, on July 11, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Michael Ojo in Ilesa with a stolen Lexus Jeep, car keys, and supporting documents. Further investigation revealed that Ojo had led a gang of armed men to Akungba in Ondo State on June 20, 2025, where they reportedly kidnapped and murdered two victims, Mr. Abah John Friday and Ms. Okah Andrel, before fleeing with their Lexus Jeep, iPhones, and other belongings.

In a separate operation on July 10, 2025, officers from the Prompt Response Unit attached to the Ikire Area Command intercepted a Toyota Camry with a suspicious registration number. The driver, Dotun Olumide, fled the scene but was later apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the vehicle, along with a bed frame and mattress, from Poget Care Homes Foundation in Badagry, Lagos State, where he had worked as a security guard. The organization later confirmed the theft.

On June 22, 2025, Adeboye Damilare was arrested after he attempted to rob a boutique owner on Obalufon Street, Ile-Ife, using a locally made pistol. Although he fired a shot, the complainant escaped unhurt and raised an alarm, leading to his arrest. Damilare later confessed to purchasing the firearm for ₦60,000 from Taiwo Awoniran, who was arrested on June 27, 2025, in Modakeke. Three additional locally made firearms were recovered during Awoniran’s arrest.

In another case, on April 25, 2025, a complainant reported that her Nokia C32 Android phone was stolen while charging it at a friend’s house in the Akile area of Ila-Orangun. A detailed investigation led to the arrest of Onah David on July 12, 2025. He was found in possession of the stolen phone and a cut-to-size double-barrel gun.

DSP Ojelabi confirmed that all suspects are currently in police custody and will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, commended the swift and coordinated efforts of the various police units involved and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.

“We urge the good people of Osun to remain vigilant and work closely with the police. Together, we can ensure Osun remains a safe haven for all,” CP Gotan stated.

He also appealed to the public to continue providing timely and credible information that can assist the police in tracking and apprehending criminal elements.