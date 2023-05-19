Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Criminals Terrorizing Ekiti, Kogi Farm settlements

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested suspected kidnappers terrorizing the state and Kogi axis.

The Police also stated that it clamped down on other suspects in connection with different crimes in its bid to fight criminality in the environs.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare reeled the achievements on Friday during a press briefing at the Police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The CP said: “In conjunction with Kogi State Police Command, arrested one Abu Hassan AKA DANGER and Abubakar Sodiq who are notorious kidnappers and have been terrorizing innocent citizens around Iyemero/Oke-Ako/Irele/Ipao-Ekiti Axis.”

The police disclosed that suspects were identified by “One Saka Orelope to be among the kidnappers that kidnapped him at ATU farm settlement Iyemero-Ekiti.

” One Bayo Aribisala also identified the suspects to be among the hoodlums that intercepted his vehicle on 26/12/2022 at about 14:00hrs along Oke-Ako and shot his two legs but he managed to escape from the scene.

“More so, one Ayebulu Oyewole who was kidnapped on 03/09/2022 identified the suspects to be among the kidnappers that kidnapped him alongside his two brothers and shot dead his elder brother, one late Ayebulu Joseph, a Civil Defense Officer, at the scene.”

The suspects according to police were also involved in the kidnapping of “one Afolayan Samson and Adewole Ige at Igede farm settlement in Iyemero-Ekiti on 15/04/2023 and later released on 17/04/2023 after a ransom was paid.”

CP Ogundare added that One locally made single barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

One Quadri Ajibola AKA as OMOOLOPE was also arrested by the Command’s response Squad (RRS), Ajibola was said to be a notorious member of the black Axe ‘Aiye’ secret cult that was planning to unleash terror on their rival members in Ado-Ekiti and environs.

“Further investigation showed that the group was responsible for the killing of 8 suspected members of black Axe ‘Aiye’ and the Supreme Eiye Confraternities in Ikere on 18/04/2021. The arrested suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe ‘Aiye’ secret cult and the alleged plan.

“A search was conducted in the house and premises of the suspect and one local drum with the inscription of OLOSUTNA belonging to the group was recovered

Among other suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery, vandalism, kidnapping, and cultism are Agboola Kayode A.K.A KAY, Olumodi Tunde A.K.A KEBE, and Saliu Kazeem A.K.A BABA RUKA” the police stated that the suspects attacked “one Mayowa Olaofe at her residence in Ijadu Community, Ado Ekiti on 09/05/2023 at about 20:00hrs and robbing her at gunpoint of one Infinix Hot 20 phone value #75,000 and a cash sum of #10,000. ”

The police added that efforts are ongoing to arrest those at large while the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.