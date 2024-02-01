Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper With N8.5M in Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has announced the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Aliyu Muhammed, in possession of N8.55 million and seven mobile phones. Mr Joseph Eribo, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who made this known yesterday in Jalingo, said that the suspect was arrested by mobile policemen at a check point in Yaggai on Jalingo- Yola bypass.

He said that the 35-year-old suspect, who hails from Mubi, was arrested on Tuesday in a Toyota car with registration number YLA 321 ZY. According to him, during interrogation, the suspect failed to give satisfactory account of himself and a search on his vehicle revealed the sum of N8,555,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, N3,000 MTN recharge card and seven amulets.

“Immediately police started searching the vehicle, two of the suspects jumped out of the car and ran into the bush. “The suspect tried to bribe the PMF team, requested them to take the whole money and allow him go, but the team refused and arrested him accordingly. “During further investigation, we discovered another N4 million in the suspect’s bank account,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police also announced the arrest of five other suspected kidnappers by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and local vigilance members. He gave the names of the suspects as Habibu Ibrahim, alias Rilwanu; Abba Mohammed aka Gandari; Aliyassa’u Umar; Abdulaziz Adamu aka Dan-Mallam, and Danlami Ibrahim, alias Teacher, all of Jauro Ganah New CBN area of Jalingo. He said that three AK47 rifles each with five rounds of live ammunition