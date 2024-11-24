Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Anambra

Share

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper alleged to be terrorizing residents along the Enugwu-Ukwu Road in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

The state command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press statement released on Saturday, said the joint security operatives arrested the suspect after engaging the gang in a gun duel.

Ikenga revealed that his arrest followed a credible intel and the joint security task force demobilized the gang members by responding swiftly to the planned activities of the notorious gang in the area.

READ ALSO

“Joint security operatives comprising of Police and Anambra vigilantes on 22/11/024 by 10:30 am neutralized a member of an armed robbery gang operating along Nkwo Enugu Ukwu Road and recovered one Ak-47 rifle, two magazines and five rounds of live ammunition.

The joint security forces responded swiftly and acted on credible information about the planned activities of the notorious gang in the area.

“The operatives engaged the criminals and subdued them in a gun duel, while some of the gang members escaped with bullet wounds.

“The operatives have further sustained security dominance in the area and activated an onslaught of operations against the fleeing gang members.

Share

Please follow and like us: