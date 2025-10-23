Police Arrest Suspected Hoodlums, Recover Firearms In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has intensified its fight against criminal activities, leading to the arrest of two suspected hoodlums during an intelligence-led operation in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, the operation by the Command’s Crack Squad at Amanekwula Village, followed reports of gunshots by suspected criminals.

Ukandu explained that on sighting the police team, the suspects attempted to escape into nearby bushes, but were swiftly apprehended. The suspects were identified as Chigbo Eze and Igbele Osinachi, both males.

Items recovered from them include one locally-made pistol and 14 rounds of 9mm live ammunition. He added that the suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to track down other members of the criminal gang, after which the arrested suspects will be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku UcheAnya, reiterated the Command’s determination to sustain its onslaught against crime and criminality in the state.