Police Arrest Suspected Gun Runner, 26 Others In Benue

Share

The Benue State Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of a suspected gun runner and 26 other armed robbers and cultists at different locations in the state.

The command said the arrests followed its renewed commitment to clampdown on criminals terrorising residents.

Commissioner of Police, Steve H. Yabanet, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said the suspected gun runner, Daniel Emmanuel, was intercepted along IkyoboAgbede road in Ushongo Local Government Area when the officers were on a routine stop and search operation on 18/11/2024 at about 1025hrs that led to the recovery of two locally made pistols from the suspect’s bag.

Yabanet said investigation is ongoing to unravel the suspect’s source of the weapons and the receivers he intends to supply.

The CP also announced the arrest of 26 suspected armed robbers and cultists in Makurdi metropolis, named, including: “Auwal Sani aka Flasher 44 years, Sabo Abdullahi 31 years, Idris Ibrahim 20 years and Shaapera Emmanuel 23 years among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: