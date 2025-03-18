Police Arrest Suspected Female Gunrunner 

Share

The Police operatives attached to the Force Intelligence Department, and Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested one Hauwa Sani, a suspected female gunrunner.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres were found in her possession at the time of arrest along Keffi/Abuja Expressway.

The spokesperson further disclosed that the Katsina State-bound ammunition was concealed inside a 5-litre container of palm oil.

“The Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant successes in recent operations, disrupting criminal activities and apprehending individuals involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and currency counterfeiting.

“These accomplishments are exemplified by the efforts of its several tactical teams, including the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

“On December 23, 2024, at about 5:50 PM, operatives of FID-STS intercepted one Hauwa Sani, a 30-year-old female resident of Doro village, along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway.

“She was found in possession of 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, concealed inside a 5-litre container of palm oil. She confessed that one Nasiru of Daura tasked her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State.

“Further Investigations have led to several other recoveries and arrests that are undergoing profiling. Citizens are urged to be wary and remain conscious of the antics of these smugglers. Suspicious items should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities,” Adejobi stated.

In a related development, the FPRO noted that on February 1, operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted one Usman Yahaya, Joseph Matthew, and Solomon Bala – all residents of Potiskum, Yobe State – with 30 cartons of codeine syrups.

He said: “The suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Postiskum. They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorizing Yobe State and neighbouring countries.

“Furthermore, on February 3rd, 2025, operatives of FID-STS, apprehended one Yusuf Dantani ‘m’ 24 yrs, Usman Labaran ‘m’ 32 yrs, and Musa Mohammed ‘m’ 23 yrs with 10 AK-47 rifles. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving the sum of Three Million Nine Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N3,980,000) for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade.

“These successful operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to dismantle criminal enterprises and bring perpetrators to justice. We urge the public to continue to support our efforts by providing timely and accurate information that can aid in crime prevention and detection.”

