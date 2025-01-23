Police Arrest Suspected Cultists for Attempted Murder In Edo

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Thursday said it arrested two suspected cultists over the attempted murder of a rival cult member identified as Egiegbor Lucky in Edo State.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Yamu, when contacted confirmed the incident, which reportedly happened at Irrua community in Esan Central Local Government of Edo State on January 14.

The suspects Aigbomian Daniel, 20 and Innocent Okiomisi 32, who are allegedly members of Eiye Confraternity reportedly shot the suspect with a view to killing him.

He said the suspects are in police custody and that during the investigation they confessed to being a members of secret cult.

He said one locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects, adding that the suspects would be charged in court soon.

Yamu said, “I can confirm to you that the suspected cultists were arrested and are in police custody. During interrogation, they confessed to being members of cult groups.

“One locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects and they will be charged to court soon.”

Meanwhile, a source said that the suspects trailed the victim, who is also allegedly a cult member and shot him. He was said to have sustained injuries during the process.

The source noted that the suspects absconded after firing the shot, leaving their victim for dead. The victim who was not aware that he was being traced narrowly escaped being killed and reported the incident at the police station in Irrua.

The source said that the shooting of the victim was a result of a fight between rival cult groups in the area.

Share

Please follow and like us: