Police Arrest Suspected Cultist, Vandals, Recover Pistol, Vehicle Parts

The operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a suspected cultist with locally made pistol in a commercial bus in Oshodi.

The suspected cultist was arrested around 10pm last week Wednesday at Toyota bus stop by RRS operatives, who were acting on intelligence. 2 live ammunition were also recovered with the gun from him.

In a similar vein, a suspect who vandalized vehicle was arrested around 4am on Saturday while loading six Ford Escape tyres and rims as well as vehicles parts into a Suzuki mini bus beside Otedola Bridge, area of Lagos State.

The suspects: Kazeem Oyebola, 25 years old, and Olamilekan Babalola, 35 years old, disclosed that they were contracted to convey the six tyres and rims as well as parts from Otedola Bridge to Agege.

The suspects, along with two others, now at large, were loading the exhibits into the mini bus with the registration number LSD 736 YK when policemen on patrol arrested them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the exhibits were removed from vehicles parked for repair at a mechanic workshop near Otedola Bridge.

Workers at the mechanic workshop where the tyres and vehicle parts were removed got to the park on Saturday morning looking for the stolen items.

They were later met by RRS operatives investigating the case, who assured them that the items were recovered from vandals who invaded the workshop early in the morning.

Confirming the incident, the Commander RRS, CSP Shola Jejeloye has assured the mechanics that the agency would arrest the fleeing two suspects.