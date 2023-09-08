Tope Mutairu, a notorious member of the Eiye Confraternity who had been on the Police Command’s blacklist for terrorising the Igbeba community, has been apprehended by the police operatives in the Ijebu-Ode Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect, also known as “Caution,” was sought after by the police after carrying out multiple atrocities in the neighbourhood with his gang.

The suspect’s whereabouts were unknown until September 3, 2023, when he reappeared and started his heinous crimes in the neighbourhood, according to a source who did not want to be named out of fear of being victimised.

The source told our correspondent that the police were alerted and they stormed the community while the group was holding one of its meetings at a black spot in the community.

“The police came on time. They were holding a meeting when they sighted them. Although other members of the gang escaped after seeing the police, Caution, being a person of interest, was chased and arrested by the police team.” the source said.

Speaking with our correspondent on Thursday, the State Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the suspect’s arrest, saying the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after interrogation.

She said, “While other members of the suspected Eiye Confraternity group fled the scene after sighting our team of the Anti-Crime and Surveillance Unit, the 36-year-old Caution, as he was called, was arrested by our gallant officers following a hard chase.

“Our men have intensified effort to arrest other members of the confraternity. Caution of Imupa Street, Ijebu-Ode, has confessed to being a member of the group and has been placed under intensive interrogation. “The suspect will be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the investigation.”